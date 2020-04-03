Stranger wishes bring a smile after birthday cancellation

SMILES: Jason Weller has been overwhelmed with birthday wishes after he was forced to cancel his 40th party due to COVID-19.

A NOOSAVILLE mother has been overwhelmed with the kindness of the local community after having to cancel her son’s 40th birthday party.

Kim Weller’s son Jason Ward lives with down syndrome and on April 22 will celebrate his 40th birthday.

Ms Weller said the “loveable” man was struggling to understand why he couldn't celebrate his birthday so she decided to turn to social media for support.

“We’ve been talking about his 40th for five years,” Ms Weller said.

“We always said his 40th was going to be a big one.

She called out to the Noosa community to send birthday cards to Jason to help give him the 40th they had been planning for so long.

“We’ve had posters dropped off to our front door, big posters and cards” Ms Weller said.

“He’s so happy, he hasn’t stopped smiling all day.”

Ms Weller said a complete stranger also offered to host a virtual party for the community to celebrate with Jason.

“Someone has created a virtual party,” she said.

“Total strangers have opened their hearts, we’ve had messages from all over the world.”

Ms Weller said Jason, who works two days a week at Noosa Botanical Gardens, was people person who always loved saying hello.

“He’s really friendly and people always wave to him.”

“He’s got a really big heart and he’s really clever.”

“He’s so good to me too, he’s always helping me everyday with jobs.”

Ms Weller said the plan for Jason’s birthday would now be a quiet dinner at home.

“We will have dinner here and he can have a dance.

“He loves John Farnham.”