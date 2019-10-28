Strap yourself in for Noosa’s biggest adrenalin rush of the year …

The greatest show on earth for triathlons is right here and now in Noosa this week.

The greatest show on earth for triathlons is right here and now in Noosa this week.

EVERY year around this time we await the coming to life again of this fabulous beast with its thousands of thrashing limbs and pumping muscles in various stages of fitness.

The Noosa Triathlon, which has spawned its own multi sports festival, has an undeniable force about to be unleashed on Sunday November 3 from Noosa’s Main Beach out to Cooroy and back.

Along the way, if the calculations made some years back still hold up, this gargantuan “swim, cycle, run and party” animal will pump more than $20 million into the local coffers.

After all it is the largest celebration of its kind in the world, having overtaken the likes of the London Triathlon for participation numbers and is often the only endurance event many taking part are interested in doing.

And the reason for this event to inhabit the core fibre of Noosa, lies very much with the founding “fathers” of the Noosa Tri as most fans refer to it with deep affection.

Sadly, three of the instigators in the go-to man Garth Prowd, former Olympic long distance runner Dave Power and masters swimmer and local Lions stalwart Joe Gilbert can these days be only there in spirit after their passing.

Most regular competitors like Noosa Tri original entrant and former Noosa lifeguard Scott Braby still find it hard to comprehend that Garth, the former Noosa News advertising manager and organising guru, is no longer buzzing about the triathlon course on his trademark scooter.

Garth was the human dynamo powering the rapid rise of this event onwards and upwards, along the way showcasing the delights of Noosa on the world coverage it received. Go to:

https://ap.ironman.com/triathlon/events/asiapac/multisports/noosa.