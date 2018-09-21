Strawberries strong in Noosa

KEEP SUPPORTING: Peter Murray from Nutrifruit at Palmwoods selling strawberries at Noosa Farmers Markets.

DESPITE the recent needle sabotage strawberry saga, the crisis has not stopped local lovers of the fruit supporting growers.

At Noosa Farmers Market last Sunday all five strawberry growers present had a successful morning selling produce.

NFM director Shane Stanley said he was pleased to see Noosa locals get behind the industry.

"A lot of them sold out of stock fairly early,” Mr Stanley said.

"We all feel for the farmers and it is great to see customers in Noosa have been so supportive.”

Mr Stanley said feedback from customers and farmers had been positive out of what was an otherwise negative situation.

With the industry already heavily impacted this year thanks to an over production seeing prices as low as $1.50 a punnet, and the closure of some coast farms, the blow has hit growers hard.

"The fruit and vegetable industry is already struggling enough as it is, prices have come right down and on top of that you've got this,” Mr Stanley said.

In light of this, Mr Stanley said consumers needed to take a step back from fear.

"We need to look at how we react, panicking is the last thing we need.”

He said it was important to understand local farmers would not be selling produce at NFM if they doubted quality.

"I'm glad they are still coming (to the markets),” Mr Stanley said.

"They wouldn't be selling something they weren't 100 per cent happy with.”

While people are being urged to cut up all fruit they are still encouraged to continue buying strawberries where possible.

"My message to people is to keep supporting them and if they've got any worries to come down to the farmers here and have a chat with them.”

Investigations into finding the needle culprit are continuing.