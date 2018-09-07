Menu
Login
The view from inside the shattered four-wheel-drive
The view from inside the shattered four-wheel-drive
News

Stray brick turns deadly missile on highway

by Talisa Eley
7th Sep 2018 2:03 AM

A FAMILY are lucky to be alive after a brick smashed through the windscreen of their four-wheel-drive, narrowly avoiding a child, in a shocking highway accident in the state's southwest.

The trio were travelling along the Warrego Highway near Miles at around 1.30pm today when a brick came flying off the back of a passing truck.

 

the dented bonnet and smashed windscreen
the dented bonnet and smashed windscreen

 

Police said the shocking accident could have easily ended in tragedy after the "missile" crashed through the vehicle, denting the trailer behind.

The brick struck with such force that it ripped a hole in the front bonnet and roof of the vehicle.

An eight-year-old boy had been sitting in the back seat, and miraculously escaped with only minor injuries.

 

The stray brick tore a hole in the windscreen …
The stray brick tore a hole in the windscreen …

 

His mother, 42, was also taken to hospital for minor cuts from the broken glass, while dad, 48, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Detectives wish to speak with the driver of the vehicle which was travelling west on the highway at the time, and may not know about the accident.

A spokeswoman also urged motorists to take extra care securing loads on trucks and trailers.

 

… and exited the rear of the four-wheel-drive.
… and exited the rear of the four-wheel-drive.
brick editors picks miles roads warrego highway

Top Stories

    Oyster project a key example

    Oyster project a key example

    News Noosa's Bring Back the Fish project proving so far successful in river rejuvenation

    Puppy fun for everyone

    Puppy fun for everyone

    News Four-legged friends and families help a good cause

    Council ready to join in the fun

    Council ready to join in the fun

    News Noosa Council staff will be out to enjoy the show

    Little star set to shine bright

    Little star set to shine bright

    News Five-year-old horse riding sensation ready for the Show

    Local Partners