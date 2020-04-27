Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Health

Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

Eden Boyd
26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of patients with coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast has risen to 92 after two new cases were confirmed today.

Just three patients tested positive to the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with revised data showing 1027 cases confirmed in the state.

The Coast last recorded a coronavirus case on Thursday, with the new figures revealing there were currently eight active cases in the region.

Currently, 964 of the 1030 confirmed Queensland cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

There have been 98,422 coronavirus test undertaken in Queensland, with 1,364 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecoast health sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celeb makes most of unexpected Noosa lockdown

        premium_icon Celeb makes most of unexpected Noosa lockdown

        News ‘Poor me, here we are in beautiful Noosa and we could be in 13 degrees in Melbourne.’

        It’s been and age, but Noosa nursing visits back on!

        premium_icon It’s been and age, but Noosa nursing visits back on!

        News Showing compassion to our community as NoosaCare goes above and beyond to help...

        Short stays can be our tourist edge post-coronavirus

        premium_icon Short stays can be our tourist edge post-coronavirus

        News Noosa Councillor keen to examine opportunities for short stays once the pandemic...

        Taking Anzac Day to the street

        premium_icon Taking Anzac Day to the street

        News Noosa’s Sunrise Beach takes Anzac Day out on to the street.