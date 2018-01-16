Street art encourages teens' creativity

TEENS are proving street art is more than unsightly graffiti.

The Noosa Regional Gallery hosted its first teenagers' art class on Thursday, teaching skills in street art that focussed on eclectic wall murals.

The workshop is part of the gallery's goal to provide more activities for high school-aged children.

"We have activities bursting out the door, so bring your children, and your teenagers, and have some art fun in the cool of the gallery,” gallery co-ordinator Nicole Maggs said.

Ben Simmonds, 13, said he enjoyed creating art applying the bold and distinctive styles in street art.

"I like graffiti-style art,” Ben said.

"All my styles are like this one I'm doing today.

"Purple and green are my favourite colours.”

Poppy Fearon is a regular at the art classes at the gallery, and said she liked the element of public displays that went with street art.

"I normally go to the Wednesday and Thursday classes here, but I went to the website and saw this workshop,” Poppy said.

"It's just fun and you get to express your feelings, and people get to see how much work you've put in.”

The completed works from the street art workshop will be constructed into a mobile cube to be displayed in locations around Noosa.

The gallery is offering after-school art classes for high school students, starting on February 14, from 3.30-5pm for six weeks.

The artist-run classes will focus on the foundations of drawing and sketching.

Students can experiment with charcoal, pencil, pastel and ink.

Another street art workshop will take place

in April, coinciding with

the Stencil Art Prize exhibition.

The gallery is also offering free children's art activities every day throughout the school holidays.

