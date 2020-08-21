Menu
Police are at the scene of an ugly street brawl in North Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.
News

STREET BRAWL: 20 people with clubs, palings and shovels

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Aug 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A teenage girl has been taken into custody and charged following a ruckus in a North Rockhampton street this afternoon.

Police were called to Painswick Street, in Berserker, shortly after 1.40pm, where as many as 20 people were armed with golf clubs, fence palings and shovels.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the disturbance started when two men began having a “consentual fight.”

She said that had prompted more people to become involved.

Police officers arrived at the scene quickly and the situation was brought under control.

An 18-year-old girl, of Berserker, was arrested and charged with obstructing police and public nuisance.

She is due to appear in court on October 8.

No-one else was charged from the incident.

EARLIER: Police have been called to a street fight in North Rockhampton where as many as 20 people are brawling with golf clubs, fence palings and shovels.

Officers rushed to Painswick Street, in Berserker, shortly after 1.40pm.

There are reports from the scene that multiple people have been taken into custody.

More to come.

