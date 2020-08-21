STREET BRAWL: 20 people with clubs, palings and shovels

Police are at the scene of an ugly street brawl in North Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: A teenage girl has been taken into custody and charged following a ruckus in a North Rockhampton street this afternoon.

Police were called to Painswick Street, in Berserker, shortly after 1.40pm, where as many as 20 people were armed with golf clubs, fence palings and shovels.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the disturbance started when two men began having a “consentual fight.”

She said that had prompted more people to become involved.

Police officers arrived at the scene quickly and the situation was brought under control.

An 18-year-old girl, of Berserker, was arrested and charged with obstructing police and public nuisance.

She is due to appear in court on October 8.

No-one else was charged from the incident.

There are reports from the scene that multiple people have been taken into custody.

