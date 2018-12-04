Street lights up for Christmas

START OF CELEBRATIONS: The Hastings St Christmas tree lights up at twilight on Friday.

START OF CELEBRATIONS: The Hastings St Christmas tree lights up at twilight on Friday. Alan Lander

AT 5.55pm Friday, the usual bumper-to-bumper Hastings Street traffic drifted away, and the crowds reclaimed the hallowed bitumen - but only for half an hour.

The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the roundabout of Hastings St and Noosa Drive is always a big drawcard, and last Friday was no exception, as thousands descended for the big, if short, occasion.

Local personality Andrew "Phippsy" Phipps was on hand to emcee and await the arrival of Santa, while his elves roamed the throng to hand out treats and little presents to every child in the audience.

Mother and son: Claire, the Angel in the Air, with her 16-month-old son Zachary at the Hastings Street Lights event. Alan Lander

Hastings Street Association spokeswoman Jan Sinclair said the event was "always really popular".

"We have been doing it for 12 to 13 years," she said.

A Christmas pantomime in the surf club car park allowed crowds to relocate - and for traffic to again resume supreme command, and for the street's night trading to begin.