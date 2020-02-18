Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A cat flap that was used during a break in at a Tarragindi home this morning
A cat flap that was used during a break in at a Tarragindi home this morning
Crime

Street on edge over pint-sized thief’s pet flap raid

by Nathan Edwards
18th Feb 2020 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TARRAGINDI woman has been left puzzled as to how a skinny thief was able to squeeze through a small pet flap in her locked screen door and steal her bank card and multiple electronic devices.

Posting to a local Facebook group about the strange steal, the woman explained how the unlocked pet flap resulted in the thief sneaking past her sleeping family and pet staffy.

Luckily no one at the home was threatened by the ordeal, but the pint-sized plunderer has worried nearby residents, with many shocked by the audacity of the offender.

A report has been made to police

"Robbed last night on Bramston Street … In through a pet door," the victim posted on Facebook "I feel so ignorant … I had no idea".

A cat flap that was used during a break in at a Tarragindi home this morning
A cat flap that was used during a break in at a Tarragindi home this morning

Online, commenters suggested that the crime could have been the work of a child or "skinny crackheads".

But the small assailant must have had a huge hunger, with the stolen cards reportedly used at a local McDonalds restaurant and 7/11 sometime later.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime robbery theft thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education Nearly 60 per cent of Queensland schools have improved their proportion of students getting top OP results. SEE WHERE YOUR SCHOOL RANKED

        Sewage in lake on the nose with mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Sewage in lake on the nose with mayoral candidate

        Council News Lake quality from sewage an issue for Noosa mayoral challenger

        When rain will return to the southeast

        premium_icon When rain will return to the southeast

        Weather Showers are set to return and last for several days

        ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        premium_icon ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        Motoring Ted Bullpitt must be spinning in his grave