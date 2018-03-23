Street party to launch Stencil Art exhibit

TALENT: The Stencil Art Prize Exhibition is coming to the Noosa Regional Gallery.

TALENT: The Stencil Art Prize Exhibition is coming to the Noosa Regional Gallery.

A STREET party will launch the Stencil Art Prize Exhibition, coming to the Noosa Regional Gallery on Saturday.

Founder and director of the Stencil Art Prize Jacinta Fintan said it's the world's largest stencil event, featuring the work of 67 stencil artists from 25 countries.

"Influenced by the fleeting nature of street art, these stencil-based works blend pop culture imagery and global politics to highlight the growing concerns of a socially engaged generation of artists,” Ms Fintan said.

Noosa Regional Gallery director Michael Brennan said an evening of outdoor creativity will launch the exhibition which opens at 2pm.

"The event might be more akin to a street party than a typical exhibition opening,” Mr Brennan said.

"Spilling out of the gallery doors, there will be a stencil workshop with artist David Houghton from noon, plus the opportunity to try out some virtual reality street art with Kingspray Graffiti.

"Plus we'll have tunes by DJ Antix.”

The artists use a range of stencil making methods, including hand drawn and hand cut stencils, computer-generated stencil layers, silk screen stencils and screen printing.