Menu
Login
News

Street party to launch Stencil Art exhibit

TALENT: The Stencil Art Prize Exhibition is coming to the Noosa Regional Gallery.
TALENT: The Stencil Art Prize Exhibition is coming to the Noosa Regional Gallery.

A STREET party will launch the Stencil Art Prize Exhibition, coming to the Noosa Regional Gallery on Saturday.

Founder and director of the Stencil Art Prize Jacinta Fintan said it's the world's largest stencil event, featuring the work of 67 stencil artists from 25 countries.

"Influenced by the fleeting nature of street art, these stencil-based works blend pop culture imagery and global politics to highlight the growing concerns of a socially engaged generation of artists,” Ms Fintan said.

Noosa Regional Gallery director Michael Brennan said an evening of outdoor creativity will launch the exhibition which opens at 2pm.

"The event might be more akin to a street party than a typical exhibition opening,” Mr Brennan said.

"Spilling out of the gallery doors, there will be a stencil workshop with artist David Houghton from noon, plus the opportunity to try out some virtual reality street art with Kingspray Graffiti.

"Plus we'll have tunes by DJ Antix.”

The artists use a range of stencil making methods, including hand drawn and hand cut stencils, computer-generated stencil layers, silk screen stencils and screen printing.

Topics:  art noosa noosa regional gallery stencil art stencil art prize street art what's on

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

Commonwealth Games excitement building in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Tayla going purple to help beat epilepsy

DETERMINED: Tayla Stinton with her mother Joanne when she was battling epileptic seizures in hospital.

Climb for a cause

Charlotte 'unlocks' $3000+ for charity

Charlotte's 1400 school peer supporters watch her lose her long locks for her World's Greatest Shave event in Sunshine Beach High School's main hall

Charlotte braves the scissors for charity

Local Partners