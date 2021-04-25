Stricken boaties found clinging to overturned vessel

Four men found clinging to the hull of a 6.1m centre console have been rescued by the Tin Can Bay Coast Guard crew.

Four men are very lucky to be alive after their boat capsized north of the Sunshine Coast on Saturday morning.

The group were found clinging to the overturned vessel by the Coast Guard after they were alerted to the rescue by the water police.

It's understood the men were attempting to cross the Wide Bay bar when they were hit by a freak wave and their boat overturned.

The men activated their EPIRB to alert emergency services to their predicament.

The Tin Can Bay Coast Guard hit the water in search of the group but they didn't have to look too long with the crew noticing a flare inshore towards Rainbow Beach.

"They gave us some coordinates to go to and we went out and found them," Skipper Kev Hufschmid said.

"They were in very good spirits, they were only in the water for about 45 minutes.

"They expected to be in the water a lot long than what they were.

"They were pretty glad to see us."

Luckily, no one was injured.

The Coast Guard boat attempted to tow the stricken vessel with no success after the tow rope back.

The crew decided to abandon it.

The men were dropped back at the Bullock Point boat ramp at Inskip were they met police and their worried families.

The Coast Guard skipper for seven years praised the group for doing all the right things.

"They had their EPIRB and they let off their flare which was good," he said.

"I'd say their lack of experience on bar crossings probably led to it so I would encourage most boaties to do a bar crossing course.

"And they're going to do that course now."

Rainbow Recovery, Repairs and Services have recovered a boat that capsized in waters near Rainbow Beach.

Rainbow Recovery, Repairs and Services has since recovered the boat.

Dean Hayes said they got the vessel back on the beach at 8pm Saturday.

"The insurance company will come and have a look at it now," he said.

"They'll probably write it off I would say, it spent all day floating upside down in the ocean."