Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
Education

Strictest headmaster fired for flirty texts

by Sarah Ridley
4th Feb 2020 7:02 PM

A teacher dubbed Britain's strictest headmaster has been sacked for sending "flirty" texts to female students.

Toby Belfield, 47, was axed after education chiefs threatened Ruthin School with closure.

In a series of messages, the head called pupils "cute", "naughty" and discussed one's virginity. He said in one text: "You are a potential sexual threat to young boys."

A safeguarding report by Care Inspectorate Wales found the school in Denbighshire put students "at risk of harm".

Last week, the Welsh government Education Minister Kirsty Williams warned it must take immediate action or risk closure.

On Monday, the £37,000-a-year ($A72,000-a-year) school said it had terminated Mr Belfield's employment with "immediate effect".

It said the action was taken following an independent review of his conduct.

Mr Belfield was once dubbed Britain's strictest head after threatening to expel students who went off sick when they were just "tired". He also disapproved of relationships between pupils.

The school's vice-principal has been appointed as interim head.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

education principal toby belfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        premium_icon Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        News Sunshine Coast surf lifesavers have voiced their disapproval of people swimming in the Fairy Pools at Noosa’s National Park after a series of dangerous accidents.

        Every day an adventure for Noosa snake catcher

        premium_icon Every day an adventure for Noosa snake catcher

        News 'It was my dream to be able to do snake catching full time.'

        Find out how these small business owners help therapy horses

        premium_icon Find out how these small business owners help therapy horses

        Business This couple is creating a win, win for the environment as the give old timber a new...

        WORST ROADS: Dob in your local bottleneck

        WORST ROADS: Dob in your local bottleneck

        News Red Spot survey wants you to name and shame our worst roads.