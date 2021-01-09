Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Baseball
Baseball
News

STRIKED OUT: COVID ruins baseball fans’ Brissy trip

by Elisabeth Silvester
9th Jan 2021 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville baseball fanatic has had his weekend plans derailed, after Brisbane was placed into lockdown last night.

Daniel White was ready to fly to the capital of Queensland at 9am yesterday when news broke of greater Brisbane's three-day coronavirus lockdown.

"I was dropping my car at the mechanics to get some work done and they were going to drop me at the airport," he said.

"I had my bag and suitcase ready to go and I was looking at the TV as I was waiting for the driver and it was written across the screen, 'breaking, lockdown in Brisbane'."

Baseball Association Townsville Association president Daniel White is unable to travel to Brisbane this weekend. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Baseball Association Townsville Association president Daniel White is unable to travel to Brisbane this weekend. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Mr White had planned a three-night boys' weekend to watch the Brisbane Bandits baseball team play at Holloways Field on the northside of Brisbane.

The long weekend was a Christmas present from his wife and two young children who were looking to make a tradition of travelling to Brisbane in January to watch baseball.

Mr White has been given a credit for his plane tickets but said the cancellation was a small price to pay.

Baseball Association Townsville Association president Daniel White is unable to travel to Brisbane this weekend. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Baseball Association Townsville Association president Daniel White is unable to travel to Brisbane this weekend. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"I was getting really excited about the trip but at the end of the day I am not stuck in Brisbane and I am healthy," he said.

"I am lucky I didn't get on the flight and found out about the lockdown once I got down there and had to fly back."

Mr White's twin brother was also booked on the trip and said the pair backed the move to shut down Brisbane.

"It is the right move for Queensland and you just have to focus on what you can control and we can't control this and there is no point getting angry or frustrated or blame anyone," he said.

"It wouldn't take a lot for Townsville to go into hard lockdown and to lose our jobs again so we don't need a second wave up here."

Originally published as STRIKED OUT: COVID ruins baseball fans' Brissy trip

More Stories

Show More
baseball brisbane lockdown coronavirus lockdown sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman on Coast tests positive to UK COVID strain

        Premium Content Woman on Coast tests positive to UK COVID strain

        News A woman on the Sunshine Coast has tested positive to the infectious U.K strain of COVID-19.

        50mm rainfall totals, more in store for Coast

        Premium Content 50mm rainfall totals, more in store for Coast

        Weather Isolated showers have soaked the Sunshine Coast with more to come

        Coast sparks citizenship interest

        Premium Content Coast sparks citizenship interest

        News Coast creates heightened interest in citizenship pledges

        In the box seat to save our wildlife

        Premium Content In the box seat to save our wildlife

        News Custom-made boxes provide sanctuary for our fire impacted critters on the Coast.