Striking the high notes as St Teresa hits winning chord

A LONG trek to Villanova College in Coorparoo on Saturday morning paid off for 50 talented musicians from St Teresa's Catholic College.

The students were a part of four ensembles performing at the Queensland Catholic Music Festival (QCMF) and they came away with two gold and two silver awards on the day.

This event is the single-largest festival of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region and it provides an opportunity for young musicians to showcase their ability in front of nationally recognised adjudicators.

With more than 100 schools and colleges bringing over 14,000 students, the QCMF covers a diverse range of genres within the classical and contemporary styles.

St Teresa's participated in the Concert Band, Vocal Ensemble, Stage Band, and the ever-popular Soul Collective performed in the Contemporary Ensemble.

The Concert Band, playing in Goold Hall, improved with each of their songs, with their final song being conducted by Year 10 student Rohan Kerrigan.

It was his first time conducting in a competition, and he did a fantastic job, with the band earning silver for their performance.

One of the highlights of the day was having Soul Collective perform on the outdoor quadrangle stage.

The judges remarked that this band "made their day”.

Not only did they win a gold award, but all three singers were awarded personal Awards of Excellence. They were the only performers in their segment to achieve this.

The Vocal Ensemble, led by Charly Bradshaw, performed in St James Church, making the most of the natural acoustics in this beautiful building.

With a more contemporary selection than some of their peers, they too won a silver award.

The final performance was by Stage Band, who performed in the evening was outstanding as they performed to the highest level we've heard them play and fittingly also won a gold award.

Jacqueline Twigg, Curriculum Development Leader for The Arts in the College said "it was a long day, but full of valuable learning and wonderful students”.

"The results achieved show the outstanding dedication of our staff and students and their commitment to excellence in their field.”

Their next event is the Music Showcase at The J in September, where locals will witness these high-quality performances.