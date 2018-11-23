String along for a festive musical treat

SOUNDS LIKE CHRISTMAS: Noosa Mini Strings and Noosa String Ensemble will perform their annual Christmas Carols string performance at Noosa Civic on November 27.

GET in the Christmas spirit because some of Noosa's young musicians will treat audiences with a concert sure to pull at the heart strings.

On Tuesday, November 27, at 4pm, students from Mini Strings, conducted by Silvi Eckley, and Noosa Ensemble, under the command of Chrissy Davis, will perform their annual Christmas Concert in the Noosa Civic food court.

The musical groups are made up of school students from Years 4-6 (Mini Strings) and Years 7-12 (Noosa Ensemble) from across the Noosa region.

Now in its eighth year, their festive concert has become an annual tradition looked forward to by the talented youngsters.

Mini Strings volunteer Annette Ashley said the students rehearsed once a week and had winning success at the Sunshine Coast Junior Eisteddfod in the past.

"The children love thrilling their audiences with their musical performances, which makes all of their hard work worthwhile,” she said.

Three times a year the students also have the opportunity to perform with the Noosa Orchestra, lead by internationally acclaimed conductor Antoni Bonetti.

Tuesday's concert will include all the Christmas favourites plus a medley inspired by violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling.