Strolling back to netball as players court fitness

Walking netball is coming to Noosa to entice locals back on to the court.

IT’S a netballing stroll back to court fitness and it has arrived in Noosa.

Walking netball is enticing women back into sport and is ideal for those who gave up playing netball due to injury, family commitments or just feeling too old to play anymor.

This modified version coffers the perfect pathway back into the game they loved.

Walking netball is still netball but played at a walking pace with no running or jumping allowed.

With slightly modified rules to ensure player safety, the game has been designed so anyone can play, regardless of age, ability or fitness level. It’s being played all around Australia and overseas and now right here in Noosa.

With a focus on fun and social interaction, walking netball is a great way to stay active, energised, meet some new friends or better still catch up with old friends back out on the court again.

First season commences October 17 for eight weeks. Games are played Thursday night 6-7.30pm at the Tewantin Netball Courts McKinnon Drive. These games are purely social, no need to book, you just turn up and play.

There’s no scoring, no competition ladder, no uniform requirements and no need to find a team. ‘Come and Try’ free for the first two weeks then the cost is $10 per game, paid on the night.

If you need more information please contact jane on 0407480125 or email noosanetball@gmail.com or check out our facebook page. Look forward to seeing you.