Noosa Lifesavers will be on patrol this Christmas period. Photo Lachie Millard
'Last year three drowned': warning to Noosa beachgoers

Caitlin Zerafa
25th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
SURF Lifesaving Queensland is reminding all beachgoers to swim between the flags this Christmas.

While visitors and locals are out enjoying the water, volunteer surf lifesavers will be on duty today and on Boxing Day across the Noosa region's patrolled beaches.

SLSQ lifesaving services co-ordinator Jason Argent said no matter age or ability, everyone should only swim between the red and yellow flags.

"We are asking people to take safety to the next level," Mr Argent said.

"Tragically last summer the majority of the drownings happened less that 500m away from the patrolled areas."

"Unfortunately last summer we had a lot of medical incidents occur on the beaches and that resulted in drownings."

In Noosa last summer three swimmers drowned, all outside the flagged area.

"Surf lifesavers are on duty and they will be watching, so if you get into trouble simply raise your hand and we can get there nice on fast and get you back to the beach safely," Mr Argent said.

"We're asking everyone to play it safe at the beach, keep within your depth, stay within the flagged areas."

