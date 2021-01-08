Menu
The Tewantin-Noosa TAFE campus in better days.
Business

‘Strong interest’: Abandoned campus to be reborn

Matt Collins
8th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
The Noosa TAFE site may soon be restored to its former glory as “a number of parties” have put their hand up to take over the deserted campus.

The former TAFE site closed in 2014 with dwindling student numbers and has sat idle ever since, with only vandals, wildlife, and the homeless spending time at the Tewantin facility.

Noosa TAFE (Photos taken June 2020)
But everything that is old may soon be new again.

World-first tech to make our milk last 60 days

Praise be, this church hall is free

“To date there has been strong interest from a number of parties,” a spokesman from the a Department of Employment, Small Business and Training spokesman said.

Homeless dwelling at former Noosa TAFE complex.
Information regarding these parties is confidential and unable to be disclosed however Noosa musician Oz Bayldon, is advocating the site be rebooted as an affordable entertainment and education hub.

In July 2020 Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart pulled the pin on council’s negotiations to purchase the site on the back of the million dollar price tag to bring the campus up to scratch.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Department of Employment, Small

Business and Training to submit an expression of interest.

Applications close on Sunday, January 31.

