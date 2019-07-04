Menu
Login
GIRL POWER: Artist Phoebe Hofsteede will feature at this year's Tall Trees Art Exhibition in Cooran.
GIRL POWER: Artist Phoebe Hofsteede will feature at this year's Tall Trees Art Exhibition in Cooran. Contributed
News

Strong line-up of female artists at Cooran exhibit

4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

WOMEN will have special focus at this year's Tall Trees Art Exhibition.

Females will represent 70 per cent of artists with about 70 to exhibit works.

"We are triumphing the women in our community in the arts world,” Tall Trees president Mia Hacker said.

The exhibition is a chance to provide grassroots connections for local artists.

"Our exhibition brings strength in numbers and really acts as a catalyst for that feeling of being ready, confident and excited about sharing our creative ideas,” Ms Hacker said.

"You can expect to see reflections on family, abstracts with textures and colours, delicate pressed flowers in mixed media 2D artworks.

"It has been awesome to see the eager nature of our artists stepping out of their comfort zones.”

Tall Trees opens Friday, July 5, from 6-8pm.

The exhibition runs to Sunday.

art exhibition artists cooran cooran art school holidays noosa tall trees tall trees art exhibition whats on noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    News Businesses rally to help disability support charity

    Win an exclusive experience to Noosa alive!

    Win an exclusive experience to Noosa alive!

    News Competition countdown to 10-day festival

    Kerbside clean-up starts soon

    Kerbside clean-up starts soon

    News Kerbside pick-up 2019 coming up

    All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

    All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

    News Meet the Fleet on Friday morning at historic Gympie Station