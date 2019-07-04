Strong line-up of female artists at Cooran exhibit

GIRL POWER: Artist Phoebe Hofsteede will feature at this year's Tall Trees Art Exhibition in Cooran.

WOMEN will have special focus at this year's Tall Trees Art Exhibition.

Females will represent 70 per cent of artists with about 70 to exhibit works.

"We are triumphing the women in our community in the arts world,” Tall Trees president Mia Hacker said.

The exhibition is a chance to provide grassroots connections for local artists.

"Our exhibition brings strength in numbers and really acts as a catalyst for that feeling of being ready, confident and excited about sharing our creative ideas,” Ms Hacker said.

"You can expect to see reflections on family, abstracts with textures and colours, delicate pressed flowers in mixed media 2D artworks.

"It has been awesome to see the eager nature of our artists stepping out of their comfort zones.”

Tall Trees opens Friday, July 5, from 6-8pm.

The exhibition runs to Sunday.