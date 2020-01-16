Strong weekend for Noosa auctions

IT’S a big weekend for auctions in Noosa and leading it off will be Richardson & Wrench with three properties going under the hammer on the hour Friday from 11am.

Shane McCauley said Friday would be busy with registered bidders already in place for the auction of 4 Saks, 60 Hastings St, Noosa Heads.

Shane is taking the two-bedroom, one-bathroom, fully-furnished unit to the market at noon with colleague Frank Milat.

“No expense spared on the renovation with a well-known local designer,’’ Shane said. “It shows strong holiday income returns.

“We have been bombarded with inquiries and inspections, and looking forward to the auction. The season has been perfect. They are all booking again for next year too.

“Buyer activity is very vibrant in Hastings St due to fantastic returns.’’

8/19 Russell St, Noosaville

In demand

KICKING the day off Friday for Richardson & Wrench will be Gillian McCauley and Kym de Warren with 8 Hemingway, 19 Russell St, Noosaville, at 11am.

“Hemingway is always in demand,’’ Gillian said, “and it’s exactly the same with this apartment.

The vendor has put her heart and soul into presenting it perfectly.

“At every open home we have been run off our feet by the amount of traffic through.

“Interest has been local as well as Sydney, Melbourne, Tasmania and New Zealand.’’

1/43 Tingira Cres, Sunrise Beach

Wide appeal

INTEREST has been widespread in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1/43 Tingira Cres, Sunrise Beach, that Leanne Southwell and Brendan Weatherill of Richardson & Wrench are taking to auction at 1pm.

“There have been a lot of walk-ins as well as inquiry through our holiday bookings sector,’’ Leanne said.

“There has been a lot of inquiry from investors. The Sydney market has corrected itself, so there is confidence from them and in the Noosa market.

“Everybody is saying there is not a quiet time any more. They are not only getting lifestyle and holiday but the investment.

“Our holiday sector deals consistently with tourists, not just once or twice but 10-12 times over 20 years.

“They then get into the market as holiday house that grows to be an investment.’’

The location and renovation at the Tingira Cres property sits so well in the market, Leanne said.

“A lot of buyers do not want to renovate so it’s there waiting.

“It is really attractive in the price range we expect, and it’s well presented.’’