Stuck in Noosa's traffic hell

NOOSA has the unenviable distinction of have two roads named in the RACQ's Sunshine Coast Red Spot Congestion Survey.

Eumundi Noosa Road (Grays Rd intersection) and Beckmans Road (Eumundi-Noosa Rd, Saint Andrews Dr and Sea Eagle Dr intersections) are listed at number two and five while Sunshine Motorway single lane sections used by many locals comes in at major traffic pain number four.

This second top listing is no surprise to one much-frustrated Grays Rd resident who battles every day to gain access at the Eumundi Noosa Rd trouble spot.

"Some times it can take up to five minutes just to make a right hand turn on to Eumundi Noosa Rd,” said the woman who did not wish to be named.

"It's really dangerous because it has a speed limit on it of 80ks so people are really flying past and its really hard to find that break.

"It's quite a busy one (intersection) because they've got the school down at Grays Rd. Around school times it's really bad and also on Eumundi Market days,” she said.

The resident said there needs to be a speed limit reduction travelling west after the Doonan service station to 60kph until after Grays Rd "so it gives a bit more time to get out”.

"It's so hard to judge if a car is flying at 80kph.”

She said the road authorities were struggling to make this section safer despite having added a slip lane at the intersection.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said respondents rated the Bruce Highway as the most troublesome road in the region.

"We put the call out to motorists across Queensland, who are in the best position to identify problem spots, to help us pinpoint the locations which continually cause them frustration behind the wheel,” Ms Ross said.

"These 'red spots' may be due to a set of traffic lights taking too long to change, not enough lanes, delays at a rail crossing, or something completely different.”

Ms Ross said the research would be made available to Federal, State and Local Governments, and would be used by RACQ to help prioritise its advocacy work.

"More than 2500 nominations came in from across Queensland, so it's clear congestion is an issue that really grinds our gears. It costs us time and lost productivity,” she said.

"We'll use this information to guide our policy and use it to lobby all tiers of government for solutions to bottlenecked areas.”

Sunshine Coast's worst roads according to RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey:

Bruce Highway (Pine River to Sunshine Coast)

Eumundi Noosa Rd (Grays Rd intersection)

Caloundra Road (Nicklin Way and Kawana Way roundabouts)

Sunshine Motorway (single lane sections)

Beckmans Rd (Eumundi-Noosa Road, Saint Andrews Drive and Sea Eagle Dr intersections).