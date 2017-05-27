24°
Student art captures Noosa's brilliance

27th May 2017 6:00 AM
BEAUTY: One of the winning Noosa entries in MP Llew O'Brien's Wide Bay in Pictures competition.
BEAUTY: One of the winning Noosa entries in MP Llew O'Brien's Wide Bay in Pictures competition.

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has announced the winners of his Wide Bay in Pictures competition.

"I was really impressed by the quality of the entries submitted by school students from all over the Wide Bay electorate,” MrO'Brien said.

"It made the task of selecting just two pictures each from students from the Noosa Council, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Gympie Regional Council, South Burnett Regional Council and Cherbourg Aboriginal Council very difficult.

"Students captured the diversity of Wide Bay in their scores of photographic and artistic entries, with images depicting coastal sunsets, heritage buildings, scenic hinterland and productive agriculture, as well as some very creative works.

"Wide Bay is a great place to live and work and it is very encouraging to see the pride that young people take in highlighting the parts of our region that are special to them.”

Thys Benade from Noosa Christian College and Lan Geromet from Tewantin State School made the cut from the Noosa Council region.

Their images will be reproduced on canvas and hung in Mr O'Brien's office at Parliament House.

Topics:  llew o'brien lnp noosa students wide bay

