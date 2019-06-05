Teen’s $181 ‘sneeze fetish’ videos

A STUDENT student has come up with a novel way to pay her university fees - by selling "sneeze fetish" videos online.

Abi Haywood's sneezing clips can fetch as much as £100 ($AU181) per clip, with clients also contacting her with specific requests.

The 18-year-old, who has already completed an art course at Leeds Art School and will begin a fine art course at University College London this year, stumbled on the underground world of sneeze fetishes after filming herself sneezing for an art assignment.

She told MailOnline she uploaded the clip to YouTube and was overwhelmed by the response.

She realised there was money to be made, and now charges a minimum of £20 ($AU36) for a video, with the price increasing along with specific requests.

Abi Haywood makes more from her videos than from her part-time job. Picture: Instagram/4bi___

While she prefers to be paid via PayPal, she told the publication she once accepted a £100 ($AU181) voucher from clothing store Urban Outfitters instead of cash.

"I had a request where this guy wanted me to sneeze and go to the toilet in a public bathroom because of the privacy, echo and the clinicalness where people would be unaware," she said.

"Ideally (the buyer) would send me money over PayPal but because he was a first-time buyer and didn't want his bank information showing, or maybe he has a wife and he doesn't want her seeing or buying material from fetish models."

She also goes by the name "snotty b**ch" online and has even designed her own tool - a "nose dildo" made from silicon and latex - which she uses to "tickle" her nose and sneeze on demand.

Ms Haywood said she started selling the videos because she needed a financial "safety net" in the face of expensive university fees.

Videos made by the "sneeze fetish model" have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube and she also supplies an email address, where she can be contacted for "private requests".

"Open to anything. Give a length/ description and I'll give an estimate. I prefer to do it privately via my PayPal," her YouTube bio states.

Ms Haywood told MailOnline she can sneeze up to 11 times in just five minutes, and that her allergy to bright lights also helped her sneeze.

She also offers fresh insight into her unusual line of work on her website.

"Sneezing is not inherently sexual. Yet, it is received online as pornography," she wrote.

She described herself as a "young female working-class student" - a demographic more likely to be enticed by the "lucrativeness" of being a camgirl, especially given she earns more from her videos than she does from her part-time job at an art gallery.

The teen can sneeze up to 11 times in five minutes. Picture: Instagram/4bi___

"I think artists and art students, in particular, are even more likely to partake in sex work alongside their studies as a result of poor funding and the freelance nature of the career," she wrote.

"I earn more money selling my work as porn than I would selling it as art. So why the f**k not?

"I also made more money doing this as a young person than I did working at my gallery job … alongside my studies."

Continue the conversation @carey_alexis | alexis.carey@news.com.au