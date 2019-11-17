Student to play ‘you beaut’ role

NOOSA District State High School Year 10 student Keely Long has taken on the role of a God fairy in the Noosa Arts Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

Keely has been involved in the Noosa Art Theatre for over four years and she is very excited to be taking the stage once again in early January.

Rehearsals presently take up much of Keely’s time, with two hours a day dedicated to the Sleeping Beauty production on Tuesdays and Thursdays and four hours every Saturday.

her mother Melissa is very proud of both her daughters who are striving in the arts.

“They keep wanting to do more and more,” Ms Long said.

Singing is a passion of Keely’s and she performed Elton John’s Candle in the Wind at The J in Noosa last weekend as part of the Hamburger Music Productions’ Rocketman a Star is Born show.

The NDSHS community is very proud of Keely’s exceptional talent and success in the performing arts.

To book tickets to the Noosa Art Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty visit www.noosaartstheatre.org.au or phone: 5449 9343. Tickets are $16.

Sleeping Beauty runs on January 4, 11 and 18 at 11am and 2pm; and January 5, 12 and 19 at 1pm and 4pm.