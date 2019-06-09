Students at Sunshine Beach share the joy of books

A GOOD READ: High school English students visited Sunshine Beach State School to read to the Prep students.

A GOOD READ: High school English students visited Sunshine Beach State School to read to the Prep students. contributed

EAGER Sunshine Beach State High School Year 9 students visited the junior school to promote reading for all ages.

On May 29, 23 students from the high school visited the Prep classes to promote the joy of reading.

Students assisted in reading to groups of students, as well as helping the little ones read to them.

From both sides of the education field, students came away with a sense of privilege and excitement for the experience.

"Our high school students absolutely love having the opportunity to read to Preppies,” English teacher Catherine Seaniger said.

"They will walk away from this experience with a great sense of community and personal pride.”

Year 9 students are currently participating in a Novel Project where they a challenged to read as many novels as possible and discover what makes reading so valuable.

Ms Seaniger said this excursion was a great community element for the students to learn how important reading is, no matter the age.