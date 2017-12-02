Students celebrate Geography Week with local experts

EXPLORE: USC lecturers Mick Dan and masters student Renee Currenti with Sunshine Beach students Sahra Lawton, Holli Gadsby, Jamaica Te Moana and Lucy Redhead.

EXPLORE: USC lecturers Mick Dan and masters student Renee Currenti with Sunshine Beach students Sahra Lawton, Holli Gadsby, Jamaica Te Moana and Lucy Redhead. Amber Macpherson

SUNSHINE Beach State High School celebrated National Geography Week last month with a lecture from some local field experts.

University of the Sunshine Coast lecturer Mick Dan and masters student Renee Currenti were invited to the school to host a forum for the top Year 9 and 10 geography students.

Sunshine Beach teacher Catherine Seaniger said students' families were invited to the afternoon of discussion and refreshments.

"We're celebrating National Geography Week and geography awareness,” Mrs Seaniger said.

"We've invited Year 9 and 10 students, our top students from our geography classes and their families.

"We've been doing this forum for a few years now. We think it's a really important subject and it's all about understanding geography.

"We're lucky this year, we've got two speakers - Mick Dan and Renee Currenti from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"It's great to continue that relationship with USC.”

Geography students Holli Gadsby and Jamaica Te Moana said they enjoyed learning about the world and culture through the subject.

"Geography is about understanding society and exploring,” Jamaica said.

"Right now we're learning about zombie consumers, people buying things without thinking about it, and the chain of everything that goes in to consuming and buying things,” Holli said.

"Like the affects of deforestation, where it all leads back to, and how it can lead to global warming.”

Lecturer Mick Dan focussed on global food production and the benefits of travelling while addressing the class.

"We live in a bit of a bubble here on the Sunshine Coast, so it's really important to get out there and explore the world and expand your horizons,” Mr Dan said.

"I run my own business, I have an organic farm. Some of the inspiration behind what we do today was growing up around my grandma's vegetable garden,” he said.