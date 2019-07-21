Students connect with country

Children's author Gregg Dreise, enthralls Year 1 student Jahleice from Sunshine Beach State School with his story-telling.

RECENTLY Sunshine Beach State School students and their pre-prep families enjoyed a morning of storytelling by talented local indigenous author Gregg Dreise.

A descendant of the Kamilaroi tribe from south western Queensland, Gregg moved to Noosa while in high school along with his eight siblings.

His mother, who enjoyed poetry, opened Gregg's eyes to the world of words, inspiring his love of writing.

Not only a storywriter, but also a passionate musician, Gregg combined these talents when performing for his young audiences.

The children were taken on a cultural infused journey through dreamtime stories with strong moral messages.

He delivers these moral conundrums that today's children face daily using nature-based analogies.

Children from pre-Prep to Year 6 watched in awe as Gregg sang songs, played the guitar, digeridoo and the digeridon't (a homemade version of a didgeridoo), entertaining the room.

Sunshine Beach State School students have further developed a strong connection to country with a visit from the Goombucca bus, part of their NAIDOC celebrations.

Students from all year levels learnt about local indigenous maps, places and culture, languages and celebrations, hunting and gathering techniques all inside the specifically designed bus.

The fun didn't stop there with students treated to an outdoor learning experience with local Gabbi Gabbi artists teaching them about symbols linked with indigenous story telling.

By presenting programs from our local indigenous community, the school is ensuring that there are opportunities for all students to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and to develop respect for diversity within their country.