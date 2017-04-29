26°
Students delve into war stories

29th Apr 2017 12:45 PM
WAR LESSON: Noosa District State High School students recreated letters and journal entries.
WAR LESSON: Noosa District State High School students recreated letters and journal entries. contributed

NOOSA District State High School Year 9 humanities students created authentic looking letters and journal entries from World War 1

as a part of their study into the Anzac experience this term.

The students researched life in the trenches in Gallipoli and the Battle of the Somme and used primary and secondary sources to create an empathetic understanding of a first-hand personal experience of war.

Heart-wrenching letters to loved ones back in Australia and journal entries detailing military strategy and the realities of war were presented on coffee stained, torn and weathered looking paper.

Year 9 student Dylan Porter created a care package to an Anzac soldier from his mother in a tin containing items to sustain the young man, including liquorice, canned meat and golden syrup biscuits (not commonly known as Anzac biscuits until after the war).

A number of students designed an artistic representation of their soldier, developing an appropriate uniform and physical appearance.

Year 9 student Ethan Lewis shared photographs from the war of his great grandfather who served as an Anzac.

