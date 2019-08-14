Menu
SMART: Sunshine Beach State High's Chayton Walker and Jordy Low are Aussie geography champions.
News

Students excel in geography comp

14th Aug 2019 2:53 PM

THE next wave of young geologists are making names for themselves after they had all the right answers at a recent national competition.

Geography students from Sunshine Beach State High School tested their skills in the 2019 Australian Geography Competition.

Teacher Catherine Seaniger was pleased with how their students performed.

“We have a number of student geographers at our school who performed to a very high level in the competition this year,” she said.

“(We had) an outstanding result by Year 12 student Chayton Walker in the top two per cent in his year level across Australia, gaining a high distinctions certificate, and fellow senior student Jordy Low achieving a credit award too, in the top third of the cohort.

“Over 73,500 students from 792 schools across Australia entered the Australian Geography Competition so the results give us an external benchmark as to how our students are going in certain aspects of geography.”

Noosa News

