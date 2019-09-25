Students find ‘out of this world’ discovery

EARLY Thursday, September 12 morning, an item suspected to be a fragment of an actual space satellite was discovered at St Thomas More Primary School in Sunshine Beach.

Staff member Michelle Heather encountered the object and called police.

“I realised this may be an important find,” Mrs Heather said. “I could see the Royal Australian Airforce insignia and wanted to make sure it was investigated further.”

The space satellite was marked with the WRESAT label and thought to be a fragment of the first Australian satellite propelled into space and thought to have decayed in orbit.

Students were very excited by the discovery.

“It was really fascinating!” Year 3 student Charlie Simmonds said.

“I was so happy I had to run around in excitement!”

Fellow classmate Margie Connors was also intrigued.

“We are so lucky at STM to have such an important piece of space junk end up on our playground.”

After much anticipation, a local scientist examined the artefact and declared further investigation was required to determine the authenticity of the satellite.

He took photographs and carefully removed the satellite from the playground.

“I will need to take it back to the laboratory for testing purposes” he explained to the fascinated children.

Several St Thomas More students used the satellite encounter as a stimulus for story writing, investigation and research.

“It was an exciting event and the children wanted to talk about and write about it,” Year 3 teacher Louise Hokanson said.

In a fascinating twist, one Year 3 student, Eddie Buckler, revealed the satellite landing a hoax.

“I recognised the supposed scientist” he said. “We often go camping with him. He is my friend. He is not a scientist, he is a policeman. That is when I knew it wasn’t true.”

In fact, Eddie was right. The whole satellite landing was invented by staff to give students a bit of fun and excitement at the end of a busy term. The success of the ruse is up for debate.

“It shows how children’s imagination can be sparked and we got some great writing from the clever students,” Mrs Heather said.

However, not everyone was a fan.

“That was just mean” grouched Year 3 student, Alfie Bovalino. “We really wanted it to be real.”

Perhaps next time something from outer space lands at St Thomas More, it will be real.

Year 3 student Charlotte Caspers, had a suggestion: “A friendly alien would be good”.