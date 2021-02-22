Menu
USC Moreton Bay to welcome students in 2021 orientation.
News

Students gear up for orientation week at Coast campus

Natalie Wynne
22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A new chapter will begin this week for thousands of students as they embark on their university studies.

The University of the Sunshine Coast is set to welcome 5500 new starters at its campuses from Moreton Bay to the Fraser Coast.

The university will take a COVID-safe approach to orientation week giving students opportunities to participate in a wide variety of O-week activities both on campus and online.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Students) Professor Denise Wood AM said USC had adapted how orientation activities were previously delivered to ensure all required health and safety measures were in place.

"We are excited to deliver an on-campus orientation again across all campuses, including a Welcome to Country on the opening day at each location and market-style activities to showcase student life, local student groups and USC services," she said.

"There will also be more than 200 program sessions, skills workshops, and other face-to-face opportunities across the week.

"Online sessions will be offered for students who might need extra flexibility and we've had some wonderful engagement already with our new students participating in pre-semester skills sessions."

Professor Wood said taking part in O-week celebrations was fundamental for new students preparing for the start of Semester 1 on Monday March 1.

"It's also a fun week, with opportunities to socialise and get freebies, including their USC student diary," she said.

