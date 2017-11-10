Students get a head start into the workforce

HARD AT WORK: Former Traning Centre student Eithan Gibert at his new apprenticeship, one of several students now in full time traineeships and jobs.

NOOSA Community Training Centre is proving a great alternative for students not suited to school to gain qualifications and full-time jobs.

Teacher John Blahuta says three students recently gaining mechanical apprenticeships at reputable automotive companies confirms the centre's success.

"We've now got three kids in apprenticeships through the training school, one at Madill's, one at the Hyundai dealership and at Pitstop Noosa,” Mr Blahuta said.

"One student secured a technician communication traineeship, late last year we had two students secure chef apprenticeships, and we had two students engage in the landscaping industry as labourers.

Kai Stockwell at his apprenticeship at Madill's Holden.

"Many students have been introduced into industry, allowing them to understand what it takes - often it's a will to work.

"We've had students engage in work experience and return to training opting to try a different type of work. This is why I feel the program is working.”

Ben Ireland (far right) lands a full time job with Pit Stop Noosa.

Mr Blahuta said offering opportunities for work experience helped students stay focussed on their goals.

"Our formula for delivery is to take students into industry throughout the day - this breaks up the classroom engagement and we can share delivery time evenly between hands-on training and written, oral and observation assessment,” he said.

"This method has proven to keep them engaged in the program and explore their future prospects.”

Having previously worked as a mechanic and currently a Tafe teacher, Mr Blahuta keeps in contact with colleagues to set students up with job prospects.

"As an automotive teacher working at Tafe two days a week, I am able to keep in touch with industry requirements. This allows me to network all industry consultants,” Mr Blahuta said.

"With this insight into jobs that are coming up with various industry leaders, I can pass on to the students potential job security.

"My counterpart teacher Kelly Gilbert has experience she draws from working with youths from Fusion Youth Australia, Sunshine Butterflies and Surf Lifesaving Australia.”