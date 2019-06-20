Students' heart-warming gift to less fortunate

BIG HEARTS: Pupils at Tewantin State School have put together more than 500 education care packages to send to children in East Timor.

BIG HEARTS: Pupils at Tewantin State School have put together more than 500 education care packages to send to children in East Timor. Contributed

TEWANTIN State School pupils are hoping a small deed will go a long way to brighten the lives of children in East Timor.

The parcels, in the form of decorated shoe boxes, will make their way to Sao Miguel (St Michael) community school about 30 minutes west of Dili.

Included will be exercise books, rulers, erasers, pens and pencils, as well as personal items from each pupil.

Tewantin principal Rob Jennings said his school was delighted to continue its involvement with the program.

"It's been great for all students to get involved and give something back again this year,” he said.

"It's just part of the Tewantin State School culture now and our student leaders have been actively involved with the project and getting the care parcels together.”

Mr Jennings said the shipment changed the lives of the East Timorese children and it was great for the Tewantin pupils to see the results of their kind-hearted work.

"Every shoe box is personally decorated and contains items to further the education of a child less fortunate than themselves,” he said.

"Each student is also enclosing something small of theirs such as a soft toy or a tennis ball. It will add something simple but personal to each box.”

Tewantin Noosa Community Bank and Rotary Club of Noosa have been a continued part of the care packages.

"This is the 11th year we have supported this project,” branch manager Linda Oliver said.

"Last year when the shoe boxes arrived more than 3000 kids turned up to receive one, so the need is there.

"This project is about community partnership. We arrange for the boxes to be transported to Brisbane and then Rotary get the shoe boxes to Sao Miguel once they land in Timor Leste.

"Without each of us doing our part it wouldn't work.”

Those involved can look forward to a video and photos of the boxes being opened in coming months.