Students help 'bale' out Aussie farmers

LAST Wednesday, Tewantin State School held a Buy a Bale fundraiser through its Student Council, raising more than $1000.

Children and staff were encouraged to come to school dressed as a farmer or farm animal. And it was clear they loved supporting the cause.

And didn't they jump on board this terrific initiative, led by Student Council co-ordinator Mrs Wendy McIlroy.

"The school community really embraced this initiative, which was driven by the kids themselves,” co-ordinator Ms McIlroy said.

"They really wanted to do something to help the plight of farmers. As well plenty of kids dressed as farmers; we had cows, horses, chickens and even a few farm cats to keep those mice away. The staff also got into it, which we always do.”

The Buy a Bale was started by Charles and Tracey Alder. Today the Buy a Bale campaign is part of Rural Aid, formed to expand services and support to rural communities not only suffering through natural disasters but communities that need help remaining in existence, our communities are disappearing and need help.

In one of the driest countries on the planet, there will always be farmers who need assistance feeding their animals.

Tewantin has shown once again how communities can be strengthened by the energy and efforts of its local students.

As principal Rob Jennings points out, Tewantin State School has a been doing this for more than 140 years.