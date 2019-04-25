Students honour Anzacs

LEST WE FORGET: Richard Cass, Ivor Moulds, Dean Harlow, Rob Jennings, Rod Echague and school captains Noah Sue See and Emerson Copping at the school's Anzac assembly.

TEWANTIN State School students were respectful and solemn on Tuesday as they honoured our Anzac soldiers.

The school assembly focused on remembering bravery and sacrifice rather than glorifying war.

"It's about the acknowledgement and not a celebration,” deputy principal Richard Cass said.

"We try to make it relevant for the kids with lots of audio visual.”

Students partook in prayer, watched a short Anzac video and were read the letter of a war nurse sent home to her family in Gympie during service.

Fallen soldiers of World War I and II from the Noosa community were also remembered as student leaders brought forward a poppy in their honour.

"We also have a number of staff who were wearing family medals,” Mr Cass said.

Former 1950s Tewantin student and Vietnam veteran Dean Harlow spoke to students about the Anzac legacy, both past and present.

"Anzac Day is a reminder war is horrible,” Mr Harlow said.

"While we are grateful for those who fought for us, there are never any winners in war.”

Tewantin State School band will lead the Australian and New Zealand National Anthems at this morning's Main Parade in Tewantin. The parade begins at 9am.