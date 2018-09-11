Menu
Login
The scene of the shooting. Picture: Twitter/Dakarai Turner.
The scene of the shooting. Picture: Twitter/Dakarai Turner.
Crime

Students injured in latest US school shooting

by Staff writer
11th Sep 2018 8:02 AM

POLICE are at the scene of another school shooting in the US.

There are reports that at least three students have been shot at Chatham Academy Charter High School (CACH).

At least one of the injured is aged 18-19, Chicago Fox 23 reporter Dakarai Turner reports.

CACH is an alternative school for 16 to 21-year-olds.

"Students are accepted based on their commitment to earn a high school diploma" their website says.

More to come

Related Items

Show More
chicago editors picks school shooting usa

Top Stories

    A sparkling way to spend your day

    A sparkling way to spend your day

    News Get your friends together for some French bubbles and great food

    • 11th Sep 2018 9:18 AM
    Park survey will show us green money value

    Park survey will show us green money value

    News Noosa park study will reveal visitor value

    • 11th Sep 2018 8:34 AM

    Local Partners