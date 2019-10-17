Students learn ‘clever’ tips for the work force

WORK: Noosa District State High School's Year 11 Social and Community Studies students learn tips and tricks from locals in various professions.

YEAR 11 students at Noosa District State High School have continued learning the tricks of various trades as part of their studies.

The Social and Community Studies students were provided with a unique insight into the beauty industry from local make-up artist Sue McLaurin who visited the class as a part of the students’ study into the world of work.

The students were fascinated to learn some of Ms McLaurin’s tips and tricks and she provided advice on formal make-up, which is at the forefront of many of the students’ minds as they gear up for their final year at the school.

Ms McLaurin demystified some of the YouTube make-up tutorial classes and assured students that study and hard work is how most make-up artists build up a client base and become successful.

“Only a small handful on YouTube and Instagram become really famous. Most of us have to work really hard to build up our business,” Ms McLaurin said.

The students were surprised to learn they did not need a multitude of products to be a successful make-up artist, and that talent and expertise came with practice.

“Like with anything, practice makes perfect,” Ms McLaurin said.

The students were provided also with a unique insight into the legal profession from graduate Jessica Popple.

The students were thrilled to have Ms Popple back to the school, after she attained a dual degree in Law and Arts at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Popple spoke to the class about her work at the Cooroy Legal Centre and emphasised the importance of volunteering and obtaining work experience as an important strategy to advance career progression.

“Building networks in the career you are interested in is so important. You never know who might notice you and where that might lead,” Ms Popple said.

The class was told about the importance of maintaining a good work-life balance.

“I know of some of my friends who studied law who are now working for big firms in the city. They work very long hours and that can really impact on your enjoyment of the job. I turned my notifications for work emails off last weekend and I really enjoyed having that space on the weekend for me,” Ms Popple said.

Year 11 student Georgia Linsen especially found Ms Popple’s presentation useful and informative as she is currently considering a career as a lawyer.

“I really appreciated Jess taking the time out of her busy schedule to come and speak to us about her career. We all learnt so much,” Ms Linsen said.