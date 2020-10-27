Menu
Palaeontologist Matt White gives a video presentation to Noosa District State High School Year 11 students. Picture: Bridge Muir
Education

Students log on to follow prehistoric dream

27th Oct 2020 9:47 AM
Noosa District State High School Year 11 social and community studies students were thrilled to hear from Australian Age of Dinosaurs palaeontologist Matt White who responded to some of their questions.

Mr White shared his personal anecdotes, drawing on his experience growing up and pursuing his dream to be a palaeontologist.

“When I was a kid, it wasn’t a job many people knew about, and when I told my teacher on a careers day that I wanted to be a palaeontologist, I got sent out,” Mr White said.

“I was in trouble, because it wasn’t really an option known to my teacher.”

He told the students to follow their dreams and to work hard.

“Attend all your lectures at university.

Don’t fall into the trap that many do who just watch the video recordings.

It’s not the same.

Make yourself known to your teachers, lecturers and tutors and those working in the industry or field you are interested in, and ask lots of questions.”

The students enjoyed Mr White’s presentation and looked forward to hearing from fellow palaeontologist George Sinapius of Beauty and the Geek fame soon.

