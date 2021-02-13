Students plug in to New Coast tech trial

A Noosa-based mobile phone rapid recharge provider is powering along with its app and power bank rental stations about to be put to the test at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Charge Buddy businessman James Hay has also been heartened with a trial run set for the Star Casino on the Gold Coast.

The Charge Buddy app shows where all the charge stations are and helps navigate users to where they can access a quick-charging power bank.

New business venture charging along

Mr Hay said similar systems were everywhere in Asia and the United Kingdom but still largely unheard of in Australia.

He said interest in Charge Buddy had been gathering momentum in recent months and he was looking for interstate agents for a possible national roll out.

“It was really tough going with Covid and of course the acceptance of a new technology,” Mr Hay said.

“Recently we’ve got into University of the Sunshine Coast, we’re putting them in next Wednesday – for us it’s about how does it perform in certain places.

The Charge Buddy may be coming to a cafe near you after successful trials.

“We’ve also got into the Star Casino on the Gold Coast for a trial next week and the Village Roadshow theme parks,” he said.

Mr Hay said University of the Sunshine Coast would be the first university in Australia to give its students the opportunity to rent a power bank to charge their phones anywhere on campus.

“I’m just on the verge of signing a partnership deal with one of the biggest companies in hospitality in Sydney,” he said.

“They’re seeing it as a new product that they can sell to their new customers and they’ve got some really impressive customers.”

He next hopes to crack the lucrative stadium market with the Gabba one site he would love to see his battery rechargers keeping people connected.

“If you’re at the Gabba for cricket for a five-day test, you’re on your phone, but there’s no place to charge it,” Mr Hay said.

He also received a call two days ago the owners of a Capalaba shopping centre who has a Charge Buddy system on site.

“They’re asking us to put it in another two shopping centres rent free because they see it as a facility,” he said.