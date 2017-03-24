Students prepare for digital futures

AT AN always forward- thinking Tewantin State School, the digital world has already expanded for IT-savvy students by the end of Year 4.

Principal Corrie Connors said the school was now offering specialised digital technology lessons from Prep through to Year 4 with digital technology teacher Jodie Donahue.

Ms Connors said by the final year, students would have had the opportunity to create a range of digital solutions through guided play and integrated learning, such as using robotic toys to navigate a map or recording science data with software applications.

She said the program put students on a pathway to become digital creators and innovators of tomorrow.

"It can help them now and possibly our community in the future,” she said.

The Bendigo Tewantin Community Bank is working with the school to sponsor and resource the program, which is now in its second year, and branch manager Wayne Hoens was on hand to watch the students go through their paces.

Tewantin also offers students a lunch club called Full Steam Ahead, led by Tewantin State School deputy principal Sheldon Boland.

With science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) emerging as critical subjects for students to explore in ever-greater detail, the school envisions many jobs of the future containing elements of these subjects.

This term, the lunchtime club project for Year 6 students has been rewarding and great fun.

On Thursday, March 30, parents and caregivers will visit the school to see the students tackle real-life challenges using their creative minds.

For further information regarding the digital technology and Full Steam Ahead programs, phone Tewantin State School on 53358888.