Students rebel

TAKING ACTION: Shellie and Ema will be part of the action at Peregian.

TAKING ACTION: Shellie and Ema will be part of the action at Peregian.

THE Global Student Strike for Climate Action is far from over.

And Noosa Shire students are invited to meet at Peregian Beach Surf Club Friday from 11am to 1pm to continue the national and international movement at a local level.

"Australia is in the thick of the climate crisis with extremes of prolonged drought, flash flooding, catastrophic bushfires and severe cyclones,” strike organiser Shellie Joseph said..

"Record breaking heatwaves are sweeping the nation and half of the Great Barrier Reef is dead, yet our politicians refuse to stop massive new fossil fuel projects like Adani's coal mine.”

Sunshine Coast students will be walking out of school in solidarity today with the tens of thousands of students across the nation and the world, to tell politicians to treat climate change for what it is, a crisis.

"Young people are more than half the population of the world and climate change is the biggest threat to our generation and generations to come,” Ms Joseph said.

"We can't vote yet, but we will be heard.

"We're worried when we see the devastating impacts on communities here and around the world. There has never been a more important time than now, to demand the climate action and justice we all deserve.

"The world is experiencing the sixth mass extinction of species and the climate system of the planet is being destroyed. Politicians are failing us. They need to listen to the scientists and they need to act now.”

Student demands are: Stop Adani coal mine; No new coal or gas mines; and 100 per cent renewables by 2030.

Everyone of all ages are invited. Activities will include a Welcome to Country, student speakers, music, student actions.

"This is a family friendly event,” Ms Joseph said.

"Adults: join your children.”