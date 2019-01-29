Students return for first day of school

SCHOOL'S IN: Jada Muschalla, Asher Bickley and William Bodell-Brown are excited to begin prep.

SCHOOL'S IN: Jada Muschalla, Asher Bickley and William Bodell-Brown are excited to begin prep. Caitlin Zerafa

UNIFORMS are washed, shoes polished, lunches made and bags packed as children across Noosa head back to school today.

For some students today will mark the beginning of a 13-year schooling journey as they walk into their Prep classroom for the first time.

These excited Noosaville Prep students went to a meet and greet morning last Friday to make those first-day jitters a little less nerve-racking.

Four-year-old William Bodell-Brown could not wipe the smile off his face and asked what he was most looking forward to, his answer was: "Playing and making new friends”.

William's mother, Victoria, said he was part of Noosaville's pre-Prep kindy program.

"He has friends from kindy which makes this an easy transition,” she said.

Asher Bickley is eager to learn.

"He is looking forward to learning to read and write,” mother Katie Robke said. "He has been practising over the holidays.”

A reminder to drivers - school zone speed limits will be back in place.