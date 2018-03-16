Students say no to bullies

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Sunshine Beach State School students Ben, Isabel, Ava and Cooper say no to bullying as part of the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

AS STUDENTS around Australia take action against bullying and violence today, Sunshine Beach State School is declaring "a bully free zone”.

"We can all make a difference by not accepting bullying behaviour,” student leader Ruby said.

"Bullies need to own their behaviour and stop it. Bullying is unacceptable.”

Today Australian schools are standing united to celebrate the eighth National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Sunshine Beach State School will mark the national day as well as Harmony Day with a special assembly.

Student leaders Ava, Isabel and Ben agreed that Sunshine Beach State School was a supportive environment where bullying was very rare.

"I think I've seen it (bullying) once in a whole year,” Ben said.

The Year 5 and 6 students aren't on social media yet, but have been learning about safe online interaction through school and their families.

"'Don't be mean behind the screen' is a message we have, it's a big push on cyber safety,” deputy principal Tracy Blanford said.

Student Council representative Cooper will share his thoughts with the school at the assembly.

"I think it would be great if everyone treated everyone else with respect,” the Year 4 student said.

"We want Sunshine Beach State School to be a place of non-violence and no bullying.”

Teacher Vanessa Flint said bullying had huge psychological impacts on children.

"It is vital that schools participate in an event that highlights this issue,” Ms Flint said.

"I think if we encourage conversations about the effects of bullying and that as a school society we will not tolerate it, maybe we can eliminate it entirely.”

Intensive self- management support teacher Gerard O'Brien will also address the assembly, reinforcing the key issues that everyone has the right to feel safe, everyone must say no to bullying, and everyone can work together to make the world a better place.

Sunshine Beach State School Adopt-a-Cop Constable Tim Brown will be following up in coming weeks with classroom visits and year level assemblies covering topics including bullying, cyber-bullying and e-safety.