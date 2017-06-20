23°
Students sing, dance a win at Breakthru

20th Jun 2017 2:04 PM
FISRT PLACE: North Arm Marimbas won at the Breakthru School Music and Dance Competition grand final.
FISRT PLACE: North Arm Marimbas won at the Breakthru School Music and Dance Competition grand final. contributed

STUDENTS from three Noosa schools walked away with prizes from the 2017 Breakthru School Music and Dance Competition grand final held at Sunshine Plaza last weekend.

School-age singers, dancers and musicians from across the Sunshine Coast battled it out with hopes of winning their share in $30,000 in cash and prizes in the grand final.

North Arm State School's North Arm Marimbas took out the top gong in the primary music competition, and both Good Shepherd Lutheran College and Noosa District State High School were awarded placings in the secondary dance and music categories respectively.

Sunshine Plaza Centre manager Michael Manwaring said primary and secondary schools from across the Sunshine Coast were represented on the grand final stage.

"A total of $7500 in cash and prizes was up for grabs per competition category, with winners receiving

$3000 prizemoney for their school and $1000 in Sunshine Plaza gift cards to be divided among the students,” Mr Manwaring said.

"Sunshine Plaza also awarded a $2000 cash prize to the primary and secondary schools that placed second in each category, and a further $1500 for the schools that took out third place.”

Mr Manwaring said after being treated to a range of high-calibre performances throughout the heats, the competition judges undoubtedly had their work cut out for them in selecting the winners.

"The students set the bar incredibly high and with so much talent on display, it was a very close competition,” he said.

"We had a very diverse range of acts showcased on Saturday, including hip-hop and contemporary dance routines, solo vocal performances and even rock music acts.

"It's inspiring to see the music and dance prowess on display and the performances really highlight how talented our local young people are.

"These students are

stars in the making and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see some of their names up in lights in years to come.”

Topics:  breakthru dance competition good shepherd lutheran college noosa district state high school north arm state school

