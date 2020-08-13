Students sleep rough to aid ‘surprising’ problem

Record number of Noosa District State High School students slept outdoors to raise much needed funds for Noosa's homeless. Picture: Supplied

Record number of Noosa District State High School students slept outdoors to raise much needed funds for Noosa's homeless. Picture: Supplied

A record number of high school students have slept rough to raise funds for Noosa’s “surprising” number of homeless families.

A group of 83 Noosa District State High School students raised close to $5000 during their annual Sleep Rough for the Homeless event.

A record number of Noosa District State High School students slept outdoors to raise much needed funds for Noosa’s homeless.

With the support of the Cooroy Rotary Club, students slept in near freezing conditions at the Belli Park Mimburi Campus on August 7.

Year 12 Interact Club executives Tara Bennett and Tyson Gamble said supporting such a worthy cause was one of their favourite memories from 2020.

“This night was full of fun for all who attended with many activities being run, such as the night walk, where students got to be immersed in the spectacular environment that Mimburi has to offer,” Tyson said.

“There was also fireplace guitar sing-a-longs, board games and challenges.”

Tara said she was grateful for all the students and teachers who gave up their Friday night to support the cause.

“We are thankful that the event could occur due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Tara said.

“We are lucky to have a third campus that allows for such great opportunities.”

Cooroy Rotary president Carol Johnston said there was a shocking number of homeless people in the Noosa Shire.

“We do have a large number of homeless people in Noosa,” she said.

“It’s quite surprising.”

She praised the selfless efforts of the students, raising $4899.95 from the sleep out.

That will be used for swags and food vouchers for Noosa’s homeless.

“It was a very proud moment for me” she said.

“The students were so enthusiastic.

“They really want to help and support.”

After the record-breaking event, the groups turn their focus to raising funds for solar lights to be sent to students in the Solomon Islands who don’t have access to electricity.

“They don’t have any power, so they can’t do their homework at night,” Ms Johnston said.