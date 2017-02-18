Students step in to the corporate world

THREE local students have been experiencing the corporate world after being appointed roles on a board of directors.

Noosa District senior students Jack Filtness, Kayla Robertson and Chelsea Ward were appointed as the 2017 junior observer directors on the Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited board, one of the few publicly listed companies on the Sunshine Coast.

Through Australian Business Week held at the school each June, Jack, Kayla and Chelsea were made aware of a program where they could attend SCCFSL board meetings and learn more about how community banking works on a boardroom level.

"I know I speak for Kayla and Chelsea in saying how happy we are to have been given this opportunity,” Jack said.

"Tewantin (Bendigo) community bank manager Wayne Hoens and the SCCFSL board is filled with directors who have years of experience and great success in the business world and they're really lovely people too.

"They're all actively involved in their community and keen to pass on their knowledge.

"It's a great head start to learn how a board works and also to learn more about the important part the community bank branches play in Cooroy, Marcoola, Tewantin and Pomona's future.”