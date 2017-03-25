Students taught to manage anxiety by breathing

DEEP BREATHS: Students learn breathing techniques with the help of Kat Tucker and Bodhi Whitaker.

BREATHE in, breathe out is a simple instruction, but when done correctly, it can prove incredibly useful.

Noosa District State High School students were taught the importance of breathing last week as the Breathe Project guided students through breathing techniques to alleviate stress and anxiety.

The Breathe Project's Kat Tucker and Bodhi Whitaker directed students through a practical session to help them alleviate stress and anxiety.

Students were taught how to belly breathe and how to control their thoughts, feelings and emotions through breath.

"Our breathing techniques can help people who have trouble sleeping at night, others find it useful for people who are faced with challenging or stressful situations,” Ms Whitaker said.

Ms Tucker and Mr Whitaker are certified teachers of pranayama, or breathwork, and yoga, and started The Breathe Project as it was something they both wished they had the opportunity to learn in school.

"We want kids to thrive, not just survive,” Mr Whitaker said.

Ms Tucker said she saw The Breathe Project as an important mechanism for empowerment as stress and anxiety at school is an issue for most students at some point in their education.

Students were encouraged to combat their fears of public speaking and to speak to their peers and teachers on the stage about specific situations where the breathing techniques could be best implemented.

The students and teachers in the audience created a supportive and positive atmosphere for sharing.

Some students suggested belly breaths could be used before tackling assessments or public speaking, and others said it could help to diffuse anger.