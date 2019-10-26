Menu
Students to showcase ‘extravaganza’ of talent

Caitlin Zerafa
26th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

AN EXTRAVAGANZA of talent will shine on Friday evening as passionate arts students showcase their hard work to the community.

St Teresa's Catholic College will hold their annual Off the Wall event, an event open to the whole community.

Dance, drama, music, visual arts and film students will display the best of what they have been working on all year, both curricular and co-curricular.

Throughout the night the community is welcome to travel the art trails throughout the school grounds and soak up the vibrant atmosphere as well as purchase food made in house by the school’s hospitality students.

The trail will include St Teresa’s mutli award-winning dance troupes, art gallery, live drama and music, and the short film competition.

The night begins with the opening concert at 6pm on November 1.

Noosa News

