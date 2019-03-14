Students' war on school yard waste

CLEANING UP: St Teresa's Catholic College students held their annual tidying up of the school grounds.

STUDENTS at St Teresa's Catholic College have been working to improve the environment in the school grounds to coincide with Clean Up Australia Day earlier this month.

Last year the college receive a bronze award from Eco-Schools Australia for their work implementing environmentally friendly initiatives. These included tree planting, improved placement of and signage on bins, plastic-free lunch days and student education from guest speakers.

Environmental leaders for 2019 Kelsey Marek and Jed Mikkelsen have continued the quest for environmental excellence in the college and thanks to a generous donation from the Noosa Council, last week yellow recycling and red landfill bins were installed in every classroom.

"Not only are the students practising recycling but there is a real focus on reducing the waste created in the first place,” Kelsey said.

The college held its own clean up as part of Clean Up Australia Day.

On Friday afternoon 110 keen volunteers rolled up their sleeves to collect and analyse rubbish around the school grounds.

In less than hour 30kg of rubbish was collected. The environmental leaders said it was a big reduction from last year's collection, which is a reflection of the improved recycling and waste disposal habits.

Principal David McInnes said it is a positive change and will having lasting impacts on the surrounding environment.

"It's wonderful to see the changes around the college, and inspiring that it's being led by our young people,” Mr McInnes said.

The school is determined to continue the improvement and educate students and staff about environmental initiatives.

The next focus is on beginning a fundraising program through the Container Deposit Scheme.