Students wearing a passion for fashion

19th Apr 2017 11:46 AM
HEAD TURNERS: Cooran School year six students Isla (left) and Shayne (right) model wearable art at the Australian Body Art Festival.
HEAD TURNERS: Cooran School year six students Isla (left) and Shayne (right) model wearable art at the Australian Body Art Festival.

COORAN State School's creative developing minds grabbed attention at Cooroy's Australian Body Art Festival as their inspired pieces paraded down the catwalk.

In support of ongoing efforts to teach their students about sustainability and its impact on the environment, school staff eagerly workedwith students during lunch breaks in term one to design and create two wearable art pieces.

As the only students to participate in this year's event, Year Six Cooran students Isla and Shayne opened Sunday's calendar of catwalk events as they modelled down the runway before a team of industry professionals and local spectators who were instantly impressed with their festival debut.

Featuring a moody and dark winter wonderland inspired piece and a contrasting bright and colourful summer wonderland theme, the outfits were made solely from recycled and found items donated by the school community.

Both pieces featured hand sewn details, weaving, full skirts and accessories designed to portray differences in the changing seasons.

Such is the enthusiasm of Cooran staff and students that efforts have already turned to preparations for next year's event which will again be held in Cooroy.

For more details and pictures see Cooran State School for details at www.cooranss.eq.edu.au or on Facebook @cooranss.

The festival saw huge crowds witnessthe premier body art event with the theme of 'Wonderland'.

